People in SWFL still haven't received stimulus checks or refunds, and they can't get in touch with the IRS

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:38s - Published
THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT YOURDIRECT DEPOSIT INFORMATIONTHE I-R-S HAS OFFICIALLY PASSED.YOU HAD TO DO IT BY NOON TODAY,BUT MANY PEOPLE WHO WERE TRYINGTO CONFIRM THAT THEIRINFORMATION GO THROUGH, HAVEN’TBEEN ABLE TO.FOX 4 REPORTER ROB MANCH CAUGHTUP WITH ONE OF THOSE PEOPLETODAY.HE HAS THE STORY FOR US OUTSIDETHE I-R-S OFFICE IN FORT MYERS.((:27 - :32))((1:15 - 1:20)INTRO:



