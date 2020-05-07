Woman receives stimulus check for deceased husband

Her stimulus check... but noticed something was odd about it.

Penny richards' bank refused to cash it and now she's left stuck wondering what to do.

News 18's marvin bills spoke with the her today.

He shares what the irs says people should do in this situation.

When 71-year old penny richards finally received her stimulus check a few days ago she noticed her name wasn't the only one (printed... "my deceased husband's name on it...."

Along with his (name on the check was a dollar amount of $2400.

"he's been deceased since june of last year."

(since stimulus checks have been sent out - the irs says married couples making under $150,000 a year are eligible for $2400.

Richards says she she wasn't sure what to do in this situation.

"i callee if they'd cash it and they told me no."

It's unsure how many checks have been sent to the deceased.

But according to cbs news the irs says stimulus payments sent to the deceased must be voided and mailed back.

Although a couple of weeks ago the irs was undecided on how to handle the issue.

Richards says she's (unsure how this would have happened.

"there is a copy of the certificate of my husband's and all of the tax papers that i mailed."

Sh says she (mailed her taxes to the irs twice with her husband's certificate included but he still received a check.

"the government is supposed to know everything about you.

They know where you are because they have tags on your phone and tags on this and tags on that.

Well, tell them to send a tag and i'll put it on my husband's urn that is sitting in here."

Richards says she's going to follow the rules and send the check back, but this time she will (tag it with instructions.

"i voided it and i am going to overnight express it and i am expecting my money."

She goes on to say that she's planning to use the money as a financial cushion, to help during these difficult times.

"after i paid my property taxes it left my account lower and if i have an emergency come up i am going to be in trouble."

In carroll county, marvin bills news 18.

We do plan on following richards' story through this situation.

She says this is one of the more surprising things that has happened in her life.

