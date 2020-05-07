Global  

Families receive stimulus checks for deceased relatives

Families receive stimulus checks for deceased relatives

Families receive stimulus checks for deceased relatives

Tax experts offered guidance from the IRS about what to do with stimulus checks received for people who are deceased.

Families receive stimulus checks for deceased relatives

Startmaking vehicles again"FEDERAL STIMULUSCHECKS WERE MEANT TOHELP ALL AMERICANSMAKE ENDS MEET.YOU'VE PROBABLY HEARDCHECKS WERE CUT ANDSENT FOR PEOPLE WHOHAVE BEEN DEAD FORYEARS.SO -- WHAT DO YOU DOWITH THAT MONEY?41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER DAN COHENGOT ANSWERS FROM A TPROFESSIONAL.MARK PRESTON ISRECENTLY RETIRED, ANDRECENTLY LOST A PARENT.<Mark Preston



LIers receive stimulus checks for deceased relativesÂ 

Barbara Nelson, of Farmingdale, was surprised to learn a $1,200 check had been deposited inÂ her...
Newsday


