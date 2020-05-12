California State University to keep classes online in the fall

California's state university system, the largest in the United States, canceled classes on Tuesday for the fall semester because of the coronavirus, while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months.

The California State University system told students they won't be returning to campus in the fall.

Instead - classes will remain virtual.

It's one of the first indications the pandemic will continue to have a significant impact beyond the summer months.

The chancellor of California State University, the nation's largest four-year-public university system with 23 campuses, made the announcement Tuesday, saying the risks are too great for its more than 480,000 students and 53,000 faculty members.

Cal State's decision came as the nation's top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress schools shouldn't expect a vaccine by the fall.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: "The idea of having treatments available or treatments to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term that would be something of a bridge too far." Meanwhile, Los Angeles County's Health Director added her own grim forecast saying stay-at-home orders for its 10 million residents would likely be extended by 3 months.