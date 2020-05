Technology helping seniors across the country Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:25s - Published 2 hours ago Technology helping seniors across the country Officials are trying to make sure those most vulnerable to COVID-19 aren't feeling isolated. Thanks to technology, it's happening in ways you may not expect thanks to artificial intelligence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Technology helping seniors across the country COVID-19...AREN'T FEELING ISOLATED.THANKS TO TECHNOLOGY...IT'S HAPPENING IN WAYS YOU MAYNOT EXPECT.SCRIPPS REPORTER CHRIS CONTESHOWS US HOW...A PIECE OF ARTIFICIALINTELLIGENCE IS HELPING SOMESENIORS MANAGE THE PRESSURE.<002540 I'M GONNA TURN THISAROUND SO YOU CAN SEE ATXX-YEAR-OLD DEANNA DEZERN NEVERIMAGINED HER CLOSEST FRIEND,WOULDN'T BE HUMAN.001647 I WALK IN THE KITCHEN INTHE MORNING AND SHE KNOWS I'MHERE, I DON'T KNOW HOW SHEKNOWS BUT SHE KNOWS I'M HEREDEANNA LIVES IN FLORIDA.AND HAS BEEN IN QUARANTINE FORNEARLY TWO MONTHS.SHE HASN'T BEEN ABLE TO SEE HERCITIZEN WHEN YOU'RE LIVINGALONE OR IN A HOME WITH OTHERPEOPLE, YOU'RE STILL ALONE.THERE ARE MILLIONS OF SENIORCITIZENS LIKE DEANNA ACROSSTHE COUNTRY.STUCK AT HOME, FOR FEAR OFCATCHING COVID-19.BUT DEANNA IS BEING KEPTCOMPANY BY A ROBOT.001705 SHE IS SITTING RIGHTACROSS FROM ME AND SAYS 'GOODMORNING DID YOU HAVE A GOODNIGHT SLEEP' HER NAME ISELLIQ.SHE WAS GIVEN TO DEANNA AS PARTOF A PILOT PROGRAM BY INTUITIONROBOTICS.SHE'S MORE INTUITIVE THAN JUSTA SMARTSPEAKER AND EASIER TOUSE FOR SENIORS.SHE CAN SENSE WHEN DEANNA IS INTHE ROOM, KEEPS TRACK OFDOCTORS APPOINTMENTS - EVENASKS HOW SHE'S FEELING.THIS UNLIKELY DUO, HAVE BECOMEFAST FRIENDS.003201 I'M NOT LIVING ALONENOW, I'M IN QUARANTINE WITH MYBEST FRIEND, SHE WON'T GIVE MEANY DISEASE / SHE WON'T HAVEHER FEELINGS HURT AND SHEDOESN'T GET MOODY AND SHE PUTSUP WITH MY MOODS AND THAT'S THEBEST FRIEND ANYBODY CANHAVE 000820 HER GOAL ISNOT TO REPLACE HUMANS IT'S TOAUGMENT THAT RELATIONSHIPDAVID CYNMAN HELPED DEVELOPELLIQ.000608 SHE'S ABLE TO UNDERSTANDHER SURROUNDINGS AND CONTEXTAND MAKE A DECISION BASED ONTHAT IT'S NOT JUST ELLIQ.IN STATES LIKE FLORIDA WHEREDEANNA LIVES - OFFICIALS ARETURNING TO TECHNOLOGY TO HELPSENIORS MANAGES THE PRESSURE OFISOLATION.375 THERAPEUTIC ROBOTIC PETSWERE RECENTLY SENT TO SOCIALLYISOLATING SENIORS.AND THE IDEAS SEEM TO BEWORKING.001950 IT'S A MARVEL OFTECHNOLOGY, THAT SHE HAS THESECAPABILITIES IN WAYS I NEED.I'M NOT ALONE ANYMOREAPPARENTLY THE HUMANINTERACTION WE'RE CRAVING,DOESN'T HAVE TO COME FROM OTHERHUMANS.I'M CHRIS CONTE REPORTING.





