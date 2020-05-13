Stay-At-Home-Orders Effective In Tarrant County, But Coming Weeks Critical Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 hour ago Stay-At-Home-Orders Effective In Tarrant County, But Coming Weeks Critical Tarrant County’s stay-at-home order and social-distancing measures were largely effective in slowing transmission of COVID-19, but the next few weeks are critical in determining if the relaxation of restrictions causes a surge in cases, according to an analysis by The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. Katie Johnston reports. 0

