Stay-At-Home-Orders Effective In Tarrant County, But Coming Weeks Critical

Stay-At-Home-Orders Effective In Tarrant County, But Coming Weeks Critical

Stay-At-Home-Orders Effective In Tarrant County, But Coming Weeks Critical

Tarrant County’s stay-at-home order and social-distancing measures were largely effective in slowing transmission of COVID-19, but the next few weeks are critical in determining if the relaxation of restrictions causes a surge in cases, according to an analysis by The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

Katie Johnston reports.

