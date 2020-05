Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published now Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR News Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR News 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Mario A. Villalobos RT @DEADLINE: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Video, But Still Mocks Mike Pence’s “Empty” PR Stunt https://t.co/AcsH6lxpT2 https://t.co/sfZlGN2… 2 hours ago Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @THRtv: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mocking Mike Pence on Twitter | THR News https://t.co/ywVNVCvQhk https://t.co/U09ucrEMTu 3 hours ago Boondock Saint RT @MarkSimoneNY: Biased Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for conning his audience by deceptively editing video of VP Mike Pence to make it look lik… 4 hours ago THR TV News Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mocking Mike Pence on Twitter | THR News https://t.co/ywVNVCvQhk https://t.co/U09ucrEMTu 4 hours ago ImSmart That's NOT AN "APOLOGY" Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Edited Mike Pence Video, Calls Social Media Outrage "Disgusting" https://t.co/NhmOj9vdi0 4 hours ago Thomas Snyder @mattmfm @Oblio303 If we post the Damnation, we should post the Retraction: https://t.co/CZ1v4gSIUp 7 hours ago Phyllis Gail RT @mrctv: Jimmy Kimmel gave a half-baked non-apology to VP Mike Pence after being called out for deceptively editing a video of Pence deli… 12 hours ago SAKAiiNaja Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for sharing misleading Mike Pence video - Business Insider - https://t.co/7mYnTZFWJa 15 hours ago