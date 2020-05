Missouri recommends kids as young as 2 wear face masks Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:17s - Published 5 days ago Missouri recommends kids as young as 2 wear face masks Missouri is recommending that children as young as 2 years old wear face masks at daycare facilities or school. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jenny Fry RT @kmbc: Missouri recommends kids as young as 2 wear face masks https://t.co/ENLwDNGC4k 4 days ago KMBC Missouri recommends kids as young as 2 wear face masks https://t.co/ENLwDNGC4k 5 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Health Headlines - 5-1-20



In today's health headlines we talk about how young is too young for kids to wear face masks. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago