Recent related videos from verified sources China Dropped a Giant Rocket Back to Earth in Uncontrolled Fall



VANDENBERG, CALIFORNIA — A huge piece of a rocket crashed into the Atlantic Ocean at 8:33 a.m. on May 11, according to the U.S. Space Command's 18th Space Control Squadron. The object, the core stage.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:42 Published 18 hours ago SPA History of BAIC One Of The Biggest Auto Industry In China



Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (BAIC) is one of the largest groups in the automotive industry in China. It currently has 130,000 employees and 12 factories where it produces more than two.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 05:31 Published 1 week ago