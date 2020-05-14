Global  

Govt actively enrolling returnee migrant workers in MNREGA: Nirmala Sitharaman

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s
While briefing the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Day 2 in Delhi said, "We have already generated 14.62 crore person-days of work till 13th May, which is 40-50% more persons enrolled as compared to last May.

Migrant workers who are going back to their states are being actively enrolled in MNREGA." Finance Minister unveiled the first tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore on May 13.

