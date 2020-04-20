Bars reopen in Wisconsin after stay-at-home order struck down

Residents of Wisconsin flocked to bars on Wednesday evening after the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Republican lawmakers who had argued the state's top public health official exceeded her authority by imposing restrictions on businesses and daily life.

Bar owner Larry Prior of Buzzard’s Nest in West Allis, Wisconsin said he called the city to make sure it was fine for him to reopen and he said they told him it was, according to local station WDJT.

"It was a rough two months and we miss our customers, a lot of them are like family to us, and it was good to see a lot of familiar faces.

It’s been a long time," Prior said.

Some customers said they were aware that some bars reopened from Facebook or text messages from friends.

President Donald Trump on Thursday applauded the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down a coronavirus lockdown order in his latest move to encourage states to reopen, even after the top U.S. infectious disease expert urged caution.