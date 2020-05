Salons and barbershops itching to reopen

STYLISTS WORKTOWARDS SEEINGCLIENTS AGAIN SOON.NBC 26'S RACHELHOPMAYER TAKES USTO WINNEBAGOCOUNTY.

... WHERETHEY HAVE ISSUED ANEW "SAFER ATHOME" ORDER.FOR BUSINESSOWNERS, IT'S BEEN ACHAOTIC 24 HOURSMY INITIAL REACTIONWAS EXCITEMENT THATWE WERE HOPEFULLYGOING TO BE ABLE TOGET SOMEWHAT BACKTO NORMAL.HOWEVER, I DO FEELAS THOUGH IF THEYWERE TO SAY THAT WECOULD OPENTOMORROW, I WOULDNOT FEEL CONFIDENTIN DOING SO BECAUSEMY STAFF IS NOTPREPARED RIGHT NOW.HERE IN WINNEBAGOCOUNTY, THEYISSUED THEIR OWNSAFER AT HOMEORDER THATMAINTAINS THE SAMERESTRICTIONS ONHAIR SALONS FORNOW.

THIS INCLUDESLIMITING RETAILTRANSACTIONS TOCURBSIDE EFFORTSAND STILLPROHIBITING IN-PERSON SERVICES.NOW, THIS ORDER ISSET TO EXPIRE MAY 20AT 8 A.M., AND"STUDIO R"OWNERSHIP ISANTICIPATINGOPENING THEN.HOWEVER, THEY'REPLACING A LOT OFEMPHASIS ON THEPUBLIC HEALTHRISKING IN DOING SOINSTEAD OF THEIROWN NEED FORINCOME.IT'S NOT ABOUT THELAW.

IT'S NOT ABOUTHAVING US BEINGRESTRICTED ANDWE'RE TRYING TOHOLD YOU BACK, IT'SLITERALLY THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT THAT'STRYING TO ENSUREOUR SAFETY AT THISPOINT.

WE ARE GOINGTO BE TAKING EXTRASAFETY MEASURESWITH MAKING SURETHAT WE HAVE GLOVESAND MASKS ANDTHERMOMETERS ANDALL OF THEREQUIREMENTS THATWE NEED TO DO SOTHAT WHEN THEY DOLIFT EVERYTHING, WEARE ALL ON THE SAMEPAGE AND READY TOOPEN.BEKKI HAS ALREADYPLACED AN ORDERFOR 100 MASKS OFFAMAZON THATALREADY CAME IN TOTHE SALON, SO SHEANTICIPATES PLACINGMORE ORDERS FORNOT ONLY MASKS, BUTADDITIONAL PPE THATITS ON HER TOPROVIDE HER STAFF,BUT IT'S ALSO THEBURDEN OF THEBUSINESS TOPROVIDE THEIRCLIENTS THAT WISHTO COME IN AND PAYFOR THEIR SERVICES.FROM MENASHA,RACHEL HOPMAYER,NBC 26.THE SOONEST STUDIOR COULD REOPEN ISNEXT WEEK, MAYTHE SOONEST STUDIOR COULD REOPEN ISNEXT WEEK, MAY20TH, AT 8 A.M.AFTER THE STATESUPREME COURTRULING THA