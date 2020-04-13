Ergonomics at home

Practices for proper ergonomics while working from home

Important, especially when working from home.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod explains how to stay pain-free while in quarantine.

Chelsea: do you ever find yourself, hunched over like this while on your phone, sending text messages or online shopping or even when on your computer, sending emails.

Poor posture can have detrimental effects on your back and neck overtime.

And while this happens often in the workplace, it's important now more than ever to practice proper ergonomics while working from home.

What is ergonomics in the work place?

Ahmed radwan: ergonomics is a science that cares for minimizing physical and mental stress on workers so that we can minimize the risk of injuries.

Appropriate ergonomics mimimizes overloading yur joints, relaxes your muscles, and minimize mental stress.

Ahmed radwan: you really have to make sure that you sit appropriately.

That your back is nice and straight, you have a nice lumbar support in your chair, you have a good arm rests.

Most people exhibit poor posture unintentionally when they are using their cell phone because its in our hands, below our eye level.

Ahmed radwan: unfortunately most of the users are the younger generation.

Whatever technology you are using or social media you have to be aware of your posture as you use them.

Dr. radwan says you can lose up to 3 percent of muscle strength monthly if you minimize usual activities.

To keep good practice while in quarantine, use this rule.

Ahmed radwan: for every 20 minutes you spent setting you have to stand up for eight minutes and move around for two minutes.

This is simply what i call the 20-8-2.

And in order to return to work pain-free you have to get moving.

Ahmed radwan: the people returning to work a lot of preparation a lot of endurance so that we minimize the risk of pain and discomfort when we all return to full duty hopefully soon.

Reporting from utica, i'm chelsea sherrod.

Newschannel2.