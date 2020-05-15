Chico restaurants gearing up to reopen dine-in

Some restaurants are moving forward with reopening dine-in services while taking extra safety precautions.

Open for dine- in in chico action news now reporter christina vitale is live to show us how this business is taking precautions to keep employees and customers safe.

Sol mexican grill is open for dine- in& the owner tells me they had a pretty good turn out yesterday and hopes it'll pick up more this weekend.

Owner geoffrey akers says sales have been down about 50 percent but he's hoping they'll see an increase since they've reopened their indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Akers says they've had to cut half of their seating and spread tables 6 feet apart.

Employees are wearing face masks and gloves and sanitizing regularlã they've also had to take away the salsa bars and seating at the bar& akers says with his business continuing their to-go service..

It was easy to prepare the seating area for customers.

We have the space to spread out the tables itll effect the overall numbers on a day to day basis but i think we are going to see people sheltering at home so we'll see togo business stay steady we'll see the dine in traffic start to come back and we just home to see things coming back to normal akers tells me some of the challenges come from the food supply chain and meat shortages& as well as purchasing gloves that are now expensive and hard to find.

Akers says he's looked forward to seeing his customers and familiar faces again.

Live in chico christina vitale action news now coverage you can count on.

Sol is open every day from 11 to 8pm sunday through wednesday& and thursday through saturday they stay open until 9pm.## at a