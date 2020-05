Cara Delevingne defends ex Ashley Benson amid G-Eazy relationship speculation Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published 5 hours ago Cara Delevingne defends ex Ashley Benson amid G-Eazy relationship speculation Cara Delevingne asked her fans to stop "hating" on her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson after she was spotted kissing rapper G-Eazy on Thursday. 0

