Biden Campaign Eyes 'Battleground' Map, Race Against Trump

Biden Campaign Eyes 'Battleground' Map, Race Against Trump

Biden Campaign Eyes 'Battleground' Map, Race Against Trump

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in November’s election, with President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive.

O’Malley Dillon included Arizona, Texas and Georgia among states that have been inhospitable for Democrats but that could power the former vice president to success in his Nov.

3 showdown with Trump.

