Coronavirus impact on retail

We've established that monday is the day the dial turns forward in minnesota.

The reopening comes as a report from the ?s commerce department shows retail sales took a sharp dip in april.

To tell us how businesses are fairing.

Xxx everything may be closed now, but come monday, retailers will begin flipping the signs to open.

Some stark news as retailers across the country are preparing to reopen?

Last month, retail sales plummeted nationwide.

According to reports from the ?s department of commerce?

Retail sales fell around 16 percent.

As stores reopen?

There is concern about keeping shoppers safe.

"that's something different for so many retailers across minnesota, who can begin to reopen stores and figure out at one time."

To aid in this?

Target has launched the 'safe' plan?

Which includes signs and guidance to help employers safely open their doors to the public.

"we hope that this can serve as a more of a guide, a menu if you will, that you can consider and adapt and adjust to make it your own for whatever works for you and your retail association."

Furniture and department stores saw significant drops in april?

Online retailers, though, saw an uptick in business.