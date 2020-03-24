Global  

Coronavirus impact on retail
Stuff will reopen on Monday
We've established that monday is the day the dial turns forward in minnesota.

The reopening comes as a report from the ?s commerce department shows retail sales took a sharp dip in april.

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in albert lea?

To tell us how businesses are fairing.

Alex?

Xxx everything may be closed now, but come monday, retailers will begin flipping the signs to open.

Needless to say, business owners are looking forward to monday.xxx some stark news as retailers across the country are preparing to reopen?

Last month, retail sales plummeted nationwide.

According to reports from the ?s department of commerce?

Retail sales fell around 16 percent.

As stores reopen?

There is concern about keeping shoppers safe.

"that's something different for so many retailers across minnesota, who can begin to reopen stores and figure out at one time."

To aid in this?

Target has launched the 'safe' plan?

Which includes signs and guidance to help employers safely open their doors to the public.

"we hope that this can serve as a more of a guide, a menu if you will, that you can consider and adapt and adjust to make it your own for whatever works for you and your retail association."

We'll provide a link to that safe plan on our website at kimt dot com.

Live in albert lea?

Alex jirgens?

Kimt news 3./// thank you alex.

Grocery?

Furniture and department stores saw significant drops in april?

Online retailers, though, saw an uptick in business.



