coronavirus nation

C1 3 coronavirus response bill through the house, over republican opposition.

Meanwhile..

More than 87-thousand people have now died from covid-19 in this country.

The centers for disease control now estimating how much that number could climb in the coming weeks.

Abc's marci gonzalez has the latest.

Cript: the head of the cdc -projecting there will be at least a hundred thousand deaths from covid-19 in this country by the start of june as restrictions- are eased in all but two states.

None of them reporting meeting the phase-1 recommendation of consecutive 14-day drops in new cases.

And in four states of those states - infections are on the rise.

Texas- had its deadliest 48 hours yet just 2 weeks after allowing businesses to reopen.

Nats in hardest hit new york - a barber near the catskills who stayed open in defiance of state orders testing positive for the virus and according to officials- spreading it to some of his customers: "testing positive for the virus unwittingly infecting his customers..."

Gov cuomo: "infected, i think, over a dozen people.

You can't really socially distance and do a haircut."

Some parts of that state now re- opening allowing construction, manufacturing and limited retail.

This park in brooklyn - marked off to help enforce social distancing.

And beaches in new york and in three other north- eastern states- now set to be open again by memorial day: man on boardwalk / jersey shore: we got a lot of businesses that's losing money, people ain't working.

I think it should be open, wear your face mask, and open."

President trump reiterating- he is determined to get the country open again.

And as some experts question this timeline - the president- highlighting efforts to have a covid-19 vaccine tested and manufactured for millions- by the end of this year.

Trump: we'll be saving years if we do this properly, and that's what we're doing.

So we're gearing up on the assumption that we'll have, in the near future, relatively near future, a vaccine.

Mg abc news la another pharmacy chain is focusing on coronavirus testing.

C-v-s opened 50 drive-thru test sites