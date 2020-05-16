Global  

Migrant workers walk on foot in Surat to reach their hometown amid COVID-19

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:35s - Published
A group of migrant workers was seen walking on foot in Gujarat's Surat amid coronavirus pandemic.

They were walking towards their homes amid lockdown 3.0.

Migrant workers were walking despite harsh summer in order to reach to their native places.

While speaking to ANI, one of the migrant workers said, "I am from Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

We don't have anything to eat, so we decided to go to our villages, at least we have a home there." There are total 9931 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gujarat.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 53,035 with 2752 deaths in India.

Karan70716257

Karan#withRG RT @kurup62: The pathetic condition of the migrant workers is nothing but a human tragedy due to an unplanned lockdown They walk not by c… 12 minutes ago

BKanakaraju15

B.Kanakaraju Mudiraj RT @KishanReddyOfc: MHA has directed the States to ensure migrant workers don't have to walk back home, as GoI is running buses and over 10… 21 minutes ago

sahibjatt2

Sahib Singh The pathetic condition of the migrant workers is nothing but a human tragedy due to an unplanned lockdown They wa… https://t.co/xA4DHXtKLV 40 minutes ago

siddiqui_jawed1

Md Jawed Siddiqui RT @rituraj_prht: @saahilmenghani Having watched these visuals, it makes me curse those in power. They were the ones sitting idle making no… 2 hours ago


