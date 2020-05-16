Migrant workers walk on foot in Surat to reach their hometown amid COVID-19

A group of migrant workers was seen walking on foot in Gujarat's Surat amid coronavirus pandemic.

They were walking towards their homes amid lockdown 3.0.

Migrant workers were walking despite harsh summer in order to reach to their native places.

While speaking to ANI, one of the migrant workers said, "I am from Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

We don't have anything to eat, so we decided to go to our villages, at least we have a home there." There are total 9931 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gujarat.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 53,035 with 2752 deaths in India.