Coronavirus: Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31st as cases soar past 30,000 | Oneindia News

Maharashtra, the state worst hit by coronavirus, has extended the lockdown in the state till May 31.

The Uddhav Thackeray government decided to extended the lockdown with the number of cases rising steadily.

While the lockdown has been extended for the entire state, an order on phase-wise lifting or relaxation of the curbs will be notified soon.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today mocked Rahul Gandhi's move to meet migrant workers camping at a flyover in Delhi as Dramabaazi and said the Congress should be more responsible while targeting the centre on migrants in distress because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The centre said today that states would be able to borrow more money, increasing their borrowing limit from 3 per cent to 5 percent.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a series of tweets took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on space exploration amid a nationwide migrant crisis, calling it "bizarre", #Coronavirus #Covid19inIndia #IndiaFightsCovid19