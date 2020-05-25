Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh extends lockdown till June 30th | Oneindia News

The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown to control coronavirus in the state for another five weeks.

The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghaziabad will be sealed once again in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

The national capital has been reeling under the effect of heat wave conditions this past week and as per the India Meteorological Department, mercury levels touched 45 degrees Celsius on Monday.

While Dust and thunderstorm have been predicted for later in the week.

A man in Kerala killed his wife by letting loose a cobra in her room after failing with a viper once before.