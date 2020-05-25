Global  

Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh extends lockdown till June 30th | Oneindia News

The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown to control coronavirus in the state for another five weeks.

The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghaziabad will be sealed once again in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

The national capital has been reeling under the effect of heat wave conditions this past week and as per the India Meteorological Department, mercury levels touched 45 degrees Celsius on Monday.

While Dust and thunderstorm have been predicted for later in the week.

A man in Kerala killed his wife by letting loose a cobra in her room after failing with a viper once before.

Snehsharmahp22

Imsharma🇮🇳 As COVID-19 Cases Cross 214-mark With 5 Deaths, Himachal Pradesh Extends Lockdown Till June 30 in 2 District Hamirp… https://t.co/wfmeUzY4zt 7 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com Solan and Hamirpur districts are the new epicentres of coronavirus in the state. #HimachalPradesh https://t.co/X1FtERukAN 1 hour ago

DikshaaVerma

Diksha Verma Himachal Pradesh extends lockdown till June 30, COVID-19 cases stand at 203. Till now 5 people have died due to cor… https://t.co/Wn2ZF5o3Na 2 hours ago

BulletinHours

Bulletin Hours Himachal Pradesh extends lockdown till June 30, COVID-19 cases stand at 203. Till now three people have died due to… https://t.co/kyYoNbVzPR 2 hours ago

galattadotcom

galattadotcom #Coronavirus crisis | #HimachalPradesh extends #lockdown till June 30 https://t.co/3Nwr4Q9Ltb #Himachal… https://t.co/4xOcsbVP8I 2 hours ago

RAKESH2978

RAKESH KUMAR™ RT @AsiavilleNews: Hamirpur and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh have extended the curfew till June 30. #lockdown #coronavirus #COVID__… 3 hours ago

pppjain

CA PP Jain Himachal Pradesh extends lockdown till June 30 - https://t.co/TbuewBjnZY #COVID__19 3 hours ago

AsiavilleNews

Asiaville #DistanceForResistance Hamirpur and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh have extended the curfew till June 30. #lockdown #coronavirus… https://t.co/kG2a2GfCZ5 3 hours ago


