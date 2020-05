Day 67: States want lockdown extended but with further relaxations | Oneindia News

On the eve of the expiry of Lockdown 4.0, most states want lockdown to continue but with further relaxations especially in the long suspended activities of the entertainment, tourism and hospitality sectors.

States want to open them up with conditions of social distancing applied.

West Bengal announces it will throw open the gates of religious places from June 1, will other states follow?

Watch for these and more updates about the lockdown in India.

