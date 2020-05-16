Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress, calls Rahul's meet with migrants 'dramabaazi' | Oneindia

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today slammed Rahul Gandhi's move to meet migrant workers camping at a flyover in Delhi as "dramabaazi" and said the Congress should be more responsible while targeting the centre on migrants in distress because of the coronavirus lockdown.

She said 'Instead of wasting the time of migrants and sitting with them, walk along with them and carry their suitcase.

In Congress-ruled states, request for more trains so that more migrants can reach home.

They call us dramebaaz.

What about yesterday?

That is dramabaazi'