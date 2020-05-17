Migrants forced to walk as getting permission from states to run trains is delayed: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 17 slammed Centre over plight of migrant workers.

He said, "If Railways had run trains from all states end to end, migrants wouldn't have been forced to walk." "As per the arrangements that have been made, trains can run only after the agreement between 2 states, this is causing the delays," he said.

"It took 3 days to get permission from Karnataka, similarly UP is causing delays.

We sought permission from J-K on May 11 and still haven't received it.

Giving details of arrangements made by his state, CM Baghel said that around 75,000 labourers who were stranded in other states have been brought back, of which 16,000 were brought by trains and rest by road.