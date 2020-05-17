Global  

Migrants forced to walk as getting permission from states to run trains is delayed: Chhattisgarh CM

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 17 slammed Centre over plight of migrant workers.

He said, "If Railways had run trains from all states end to end, migrants wouldn't have been forced to walk." "As per the arrangements that have been made, trains can run only after the agreement between 2 states, this is causing the delays," he said.

"It took 3 days to get permission from Karnataka, similarly UP is causing delays.

We sought permission from J-K on May 11 and still haven't received it.

If Railways had run trains from all states end to end, migrants wouldn't have been forced to walk," he added.

Giving details of arrangements made by his state, CM Baghel said that around 75,000 labourers who were stranded in other states have been brought back, of which 16,000 were brought by trains and rest by road.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress' buses ferrying migrant workers from Rajasthan stuck at UP border, awaits CM Yogi's permission [Video]

Congress' buses ferrying migrant workers from Rajasthan stuck at UP border, awaits CM Yogi's permission

As many as 135 buses, arranged by Congress to ferry migrant workers from Alwar in Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, are stranded at the Bahaj inter-state border as UP government didn't give permission to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress, calls Rahul's meet with migrants 'dramabaazi' | Oneindia [Video]

Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress, calls Rahul's meet with migrants 'dramabaazi' | Oneindia

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today slammed Rahul Gandhi's move to meet migrant workers camping at a flyover in Delhi as "dramabaazi" and said the Congress should be more responsible while..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published