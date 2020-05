States hold Memorial Day 'dry run' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:02s - Published 1 week ago States are gearing up for a Memorial Day weekend with coronavirus restrictions. 0

SATURDAY AS A TEST DRIVE -- TO SEE HOW CAUTIOUS PEOPLE MIGHT BE AT THE BEACHES AND PARKS DURING THE UPCOMING HOLIDAY, AND THE SUMMER AHEAD. IN NEW JERSEY, SOME BEACHES LIKE OCEAN CITY OPENED -- IN A "DRY RUN" FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. GOV. PHIL MURPHY/"WE WANT TO BE ABLE TO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF OUR STEPS, BE ABLE TO GET OUR ENFORCEMENT RIGHT, TWEAK IT WHERE WE HAVE TO." BUTTED TO/// MOS, NO FONT/"HOPEFULLY PEOPLE ARE BEING RESPONSIBLE AND WON'T RUIN IT FOR EVERYONE ELSE." CALIFORNIA ALSO OPENED BEACHES THIS WEEKEND -- WITH RULES LIKE FACE COVERINGS. THIS COMES AS SOME STATES ARE SEEING THEIR DAILY NUMBER OF NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE. LIKE TEXAS, SOUTH DAKOTA, AND ARKANSAS. MEANWHILE...THE NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES IS REPORTING MORE THAN 66-HUNDRED CORONAVIRUS CASES. AND 349 DEATHS STATEWIDE. THAT IS UP ABOUT 5-HUNDRED-60 SINCE LAST SATURDAY. A NEW STUDY SUGGESTS COVID-19





