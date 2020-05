Tropical Storm Arthur Hits North Carolina Coast With Rain Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:23s - Published 1 hour ago Tropical Storm Arthur Hits North Carolina Coast With Rain Tropical Storm Arthur brought heavy rain to North Carolina’s coast on Monday as forecasters warned that the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could also spread life-threatening surf and rip currents will spread along U.S. East coast beaches in the days ahead. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend