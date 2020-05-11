Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Contact Tracing Could Be America's Hottest New Job

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Coronavirus Contact Tracing Could Be America's Hottest New Job

Coronavirus Contact Tracing Could Be America's Hottest New Job

Coronavirus Contact Tracing Could Be America's Hottest New Job According to 'CBS News,' experts believe up to 300,000 in the U.S. may be hired to become "disease detectives." 17,000 will potentially be hired in New York, the state with America's most confirmed coronavirus cases.

The job involves contacting those diagnosed with COVID-19 and could pay upwards of $65,000 annually.

The tracer then finds out who the infected subject was recently in-person with.

Those people in question are called by the tracers and recommended to self-isolate.

They are also given assets that will help them follow quarantine guidelines.

For anyone furloughed or laid off, Harvard School of Public Health's Roger Shapiro calls tracing a "fantastic job." As businesses nationwide begin to open up, he adds that the demand for contact tracing will grow.

Roger Shapiro, via 'CBS News' Former CDC contact tracer Christiana Coyle says you do not have to be a physician or epidemiologist to apply.

'CBS News' adds that those who have strong communication skills and worked in call centers will be good fits.

Christiana Coyle, via 'CBS News' The National Association of County and City Health Officials' Lori Tremmel Freeman says to inquire with local and state health departments about job availability.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How contact tracing is being used in America's fight against coronavirus

In order to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19, public health officials say the nation will need an...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnKennedyJnr

John Kennedy Jnr RT @Mandoline_Blue: Predictable. “No 10 plays down prospect of contact tracing scheme being fully operational this month as hoped” Too late… 35 seconds ago

WeleDinks

George @Rebel88878445 “the China/WHO joint commission could not recall episodes during contact tracing where transmission… https://t.co/fJPrCTUEhR 24 minutes ago

NHS_Jobs

NHS Jobs Clinicians at Band 6 or above: Could you support our NHS in the #coronavirus fight from your own home? Use your cli… https://t.co/1pyrRQw1fO 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Upstate New York Will Begin the Contact Tracing Pilot Program [Video]

Upstate New York Will Begin the Contact Tracing Pilot Program

Bloomberg Philanthropies is committed to supporting states in helping them build and execute contact tracing programs to control the spread of COVID-19. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former Mayor..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:06Published
One Way the Pandemic is Creating Jobs: Contact-Tracing [Video]

One Way the Pandemic is Creating Jobs: Contact-Tracing

The coronavirus has cost millions of Americans their jobs and while they hopefully will return as precautionary measures loosen, the pandemic is also creating jobs. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:17Published