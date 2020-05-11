Coronavirus Contact Tracing Could Be America's Hottest New Job According to 'CBS News,' experts believe up to 300,000 in the U.S. may be hired to become "disease detectives." 17,000 will potentially be hired in New York, the state with America's most confirmed coronavirus cases.

The job involves contacting those diagnosed with COVID-19 and could pay upwards of $65,000 annually.

The tracer then finds out who the infected subject was recently in-person with.

Those people in question are called by the tracers and recommended to self-isolate.

They are also given assets that will help them follow quarantine guidelines.

For anyone furloughed or laid off, Harvard School of Public Health's Roger Shapiro calls tracing a "fantastic job." As businesses nationwide begin to open up, he adds that the demand for contact tracing will grow.

Roger Shapiro, via 'CBS News' Former CDC contact tracer Christiana Coyle says you do not have to be a physician or epidemiologist to apply.

'CBS News' adds that those who have strong communication skills and worked in call centers will be good fits.

Christiana Coyle, via 'CBS News' The National Association of County and City Health Officials' Lori Tremmel Freeman says to inquire with local and state health departments about job availability.