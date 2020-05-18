Chris Broussard shares his thoughts on the final episodes of 'The Last Dance'
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:32s - Published
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about the last two episodes of the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance'.
Broussard answers whether he believes Jordan would have signed a 1 year deal with the Bulls, and whether they would have won a 7th title.