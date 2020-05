Moderna Reports Phase 1 Success In Coronavirus Vaccine Tests Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:41s - Published 1 hour ago Moderna reported encouraging news about its potential coronavirus vaccine. 0

