Lilly Wachowski Blasts Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for 'Matrix' Reference

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Lilly Wachowski Blasts Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for 'Matrix' Reference

Lilly Wachowski Blasts Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for 'Matrix' Reference

Lilly Wachowski Blasts Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for 'Matrix' Reference Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to encourage his 34.3 million followers to “take the red pill.” His message is a reference to the 1999 film, ‘The Matrix.’ In the movie, Neo is encouraged to take a red pill in order to see the harsh “truth” of the world.

On the other hand, taking the blue pill would mean continuing to live in an unseeable “prison,” blinded from the “truth.” Musk is seemingly using the “red pill” reference to once again speak out against stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19.

Ivanka Trump later tagged on to his tweet in agreement, saying, “taken!” However, ‘The Matrix’ co-creator Lilly Wachowski was less enthused about the pair’s reference to her movie and likely their ideology as well.

Lilly Wachowski, via Twitter Wachowski also encouraged anyone drawn into the tweet to donate to Brave Space Alliance.

The organization is dedicated to helping LGBTQ individuals and is currently working to aid transgender, non-binary and intersex people during the pandemic.

