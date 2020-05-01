Treasury Department Says Remainder Of Stimulus Cheks To Be Given In Prepaid Debit Cards
|
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Treasury Department Says Remainder Of Stimulus Cheks To Be Given In Prepaid Debit Cards
The Treasury Department announced they would give prepaid debit cards to those who haven’t received their stimulus payments.
According to Business Insider, they said this method is “secure, easy to use” and will allow them to deliver it more quickly.
Since mid-April about 140 million Americans have received stimulus payments totaling $239 billion.
While most of them received the money by direct deposit, others received mailed paper checks.