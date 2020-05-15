Anxiety over COVID-19 can weaken your immune system.
|
Anxiety over COVID-19 can weaken your immune system.
Experts say those who feel sustained stress day in and day out can weaken their immune systems. Too much of the fight or flight hormone could make you more susceptable to illness including COVID-19.
Anxiety over COVID-19 can weaken your immune system.
