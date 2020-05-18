May 19TH: :Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

Having been found guilty on charges of adultery, Anne Boleyn—the second wife of King Henry VIII of England and the mother of Queen Elizabeth I—was beheaded on this day.

On this Day In the year 1904, Father of Indian Industry, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata passed away.

Nusserwanji Tata was the founder of the entity that went on to become Tata Sons, an Indian conglomerate that now employs more than 7 lakh people and has a total revenue of more than $110 billion.Today, Ratan Tata, the great grandson of Jamsetji, is chairman of the group.

The Empire State Building was designated a landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1981.

The Empire State Building is a 102-story Art Deco skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.