May 28th : Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

On this day in the year 1883, Veer Savarkar who is perceived as the creator of Hindutva, freedom fighter, social reformer and writer was born in Bhagur village in Maharashtra.

He was a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha.

On May 28, 1937, the government of Germany–then under the control of Adolf Hitler of the National Socialist (Nazi) Party–formed a new state-owned automobile company.

It was later renamed simply Volkswagenwerk, or “The People’s Car Company.

It was after World War II and the Greek Civil War that the issue of women’s rights was discussed again.

Finally, the right for all women to vote in the parliamentary elections and the right to be elected was granted on May 28, 1952.

However, women did not go to the polls in November that year because the voter catalogs were not updated.

The explosion which occurred on May 28 in 1965 at Dhanbad Coal Mine was so fierce that it killed 268 miners.

The mine was privately owned by the Raja of Ramgarh.

The incident is also known as Dhori Colliery disaster.