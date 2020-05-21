May 22nd:Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

On May 22, 1772 Raja Ram Mohan Roy was born to in Radhanagar in the Hooghly district of Bengal.

In 1828, Roy set up the Brahmo Samaj, a reformist movement of the Hindu religion that aimed at fighting social evils that were prevalent in the society.

Pact of Steel, Alliance between Germany and Italy.

Was Signed by Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini on May 22, 1939, it formalized the 1936 Rome-Berlin Axis agreement, linking the two countries politically and militarily.

On This day US performed Nuclear test at The Nevada Test Site, 65 miles north of Las Vegas.

Between 1951 and 1992, the U.S. government conducted a total of 1,021 nuclear tests here.

Out of these tests 100 were atmospheric, and 921 were underground.

On May 22, India's Agni rocket blossomed into a chariot of fire that propelled India into an exclusive club dominated by the world's technological and military giants.

For India, Agni represented a quantum leap in strategic capability.