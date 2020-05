2 COVID-19 deaths at Life Care Center of Elkhorn Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:11s - Published now 2 COVID-19 deaths at Life Care Center of Elkhorn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 COVID-19 deaths at Life Care Center of Elkhorn MASSIVE OUTBREAKOF COVID-19 AT THELONG-TERM HEALTHCARE FACILITY INELKHORN..GOOD EVENING, I'MJENNIFER GRISWOLD.FOR SOME WITHCONNECTIONS TO THEFACILITY -- THEOUTBREAK WAS ONLYA MATTER OF TIME..3 NEWS NOWINVESTIGATOR JEFFVAN SANT HAS THESTORY.2 PEOPLE HAVE DIEDFROM COVID-19 -- 51RESIDENTS AND 22STAFF MEMBERS AREINFECTED WITH THEVIRUS AT LIFE CARECENTER OF ELKHORN..SOME FAMILY ANDFRIENDS OFRESIDENTS AREACCUSING THECENTER OF NOTFOLLOWING BASICCDC GUIDLINES..LIKE WEARINGGLOVES..AND ONE WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS SHEHAS PROOF..SHE CLAIMS TO HAVETAKEN THESE IMAGESINSIDE THE FACILITYJUST LAST WEEK --AND SAYS IT SHOWSSTAFF NOT WEARINGPROPER PPE GEAR..TO: HEGARTY, AARON51 RESIDENTS AND 22STAFF MEMBERS AREINFECTED WITHCOIV-19 AT THIS LIFECARE CENTER OFELKHORN..SOME FAMILY ANDFRIENDS OFRESIDENTS AREACCUSING THEFACILITY OF NOTFOLLOWING BASICSHE SAYS SHE TOOKTHESE IMAGES JUSTLAST WEEK -- ANDCLAIMS TO SHOWSTAFF NOT WEARINGPROPER PPE GEAR..17:19:02 THEY ARE ILL NOT WEARINPROPER PPE..T YET EY KP YIN THEYEY'RE NOT ..IS PERS DIDN'TNT TO VA NAME SHOW FACE..SHE HAFIRST CASE OFCOVID-19DISCOVERED IN APRILIN THIS FACILITY ..ONE IMAGEALLEGEDLY SHOWS ASTAFF MEMBERDRAWING BLOODCLEARING NOTWEARING GLOVES..13:24 IVE WITNESSEDNUMEROUS TIMESWHERE THERE EITHERHANDLING THEPATIENTS FOOD..OR ..DRAWING BLOODWITH NO GLOVES ON..AND THEN THEY GORIGHT TO THE NEXTPATIENT..3 NEWS NOWINVESTIGATORSFOUND THE FACILITYHAS BEEN CITEDSEVERAL TIMES INTHE PAST YEARINCLUDING IMPROPERINFECTION CONTROLPROCEDURES..IT FINED MORE THAN60 THOUSANDDOLLARS BY CMS THEFEDERALGOVERNMENT'SMEDICAID/MEDICAREAGENCY..WE ASKED LIFE CAREABOUT IT'S PPESUPPLY IF THEYWERE LOW OR OUTTHEY RESPONDEDSAYING THEY AREWELL SUPPLIED..JEFF VAN SANT 3NEWS NOW..JEFF VAN SANTFOR MORE ON THISSTORY AND ALL OURINVESTIGATIVE TEAM'SSTORIES..GO TO OUR WEBSITE...3 NEWS NOW DOTCOM.IF YOU HAVE A STORYIDEA FOR THEM...EMAIL IT TOINVESTIGATE AT 3NEWS NOW DOT COM.HERE'S A LOOK AT





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Photos allegedly show Life Care Center of Elkhorn staff not using PPE



The facility reported 51 residents and 22 residents with positive tests on Sunday. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:57 Published 3 hours ago What we know about Elkhorn's Life Care Center outbreak



51 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 02:38 Published 3 days ago