France Records 70 New COVID-19 Cases After Reopening Schools

France has recorded 70 new cases of the novel coronavirus since last week.

All 70 were found in schools that were allowed to reopen last week, reports Business Insider.

After two months of lockdown, France has begun to lift restrictions.

This includes the reopening of some shops and preschools and elementary schools.

While the country did implement enhanced social distancing, the virus still spread.

While some shrug off 70 cases as a small number, the virus is sure to spread from those 70 cases.