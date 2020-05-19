Congress leaders gather outside Agra police station after party state president got arrested
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Congress leaders gather outside Agra police station after party state president got arrested
Congress leaders gathered outside police station in UP's Agra.
Congress UP Chief Ajay Singh Lallu is arrested by the police.
Police detained Lallu after he indulged in an argument with police and raised slogans against CM Adityanath at UP-Rajasthan border.
Lallu claimed to have '1000 buses' for migrant workers at the border.