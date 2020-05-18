Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Paradip hit by 82km/h wind speed ahead of landfall
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Paradip hit by 82km/h wind speed ahead of landfall
Strong winds up to 82 km/ph speed hit Odisha's Paradip on May 20.
Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today near coastal areas of West Bengal.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts are expected to be hit most.