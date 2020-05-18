Global  

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Paradip hit by 82km/h wind speed ahead of landfall

Video Credit: ANI
Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Paradip hit by 82km/h wind speed ahead of landfall

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Paradip hit by 82km/h wind speed ahead of landfall

Strong winds up to 82 km/ph speed hit Odisha's Paradip on May 20.

Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today near coastal areas of West Bengal.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts are expected to be hit most.

Cyclone 'Amphan' to make landfall along with very high wind speed, heavy rains

uper cyclone 'Amphan' is likely to make landfall along the West Bengal coast on Wednesday with very...
Zee News


Cyclone Amphan: Odisha gets into survival mode

In the middle of a pandemic that has put the world on edge, the state government on Monday started...
IndiaTimes - Published


SmrutiR83124157

RT @otvnews: Strong winds, rain lash Paradip as Super Cyclone Amphan brushes #Odisha coast as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm while inch… 36 seconds ago

NH_India

Heavy rains lashed #Digha in #WestBengal and Paradip Coast in #Odisha on Wednesday morning as #SuperCycloneAmphan w… https://t.co/DDpaIVz05B 1 minute ago

XpressOdisha

RT @Sud_TNIE: Cyclone #Amphan that moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 22kmph is now centred over northwest #BayOfBengal, 120 km eas… 6 minutes ago

LxbTFk6RSEtvSi7

RT @OpIndia_com: Cyclone Amphan: Over 4 lakh evacuated in Bengal, 1 lakh in Odisha as the two states brace for the landfall later today htt… 6 minutes ago

abhisheik4u

Hourly bulletin on Cyclone Amphan: 120km near Paradip in Odisha 200km near Digha 360km near Khepupara Bangladesh… https://t.co/Kila92YZeC 7 minutes ago

Sud_TNIE

Cyclone #Amphan that moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 22kmph is now centred over northwest #BayOfBengal,… https://t.co/xdIxxZpj8E 7 minutes ago

olmecaarts

RT @republic: Super Cyclone Amphan 120 km away from Paradip, 200 km from Digha & 360 km away from Bangladesh: LIVE Updates here https://t.… 8 minutes ago

tanvinarula6

RT @ANI: #WATCH Cyclone 'AMPHAN' lies 110kms from Paradip & is moving at a speed of 18-19kmph. An hour ago, wind speed of 102kmph was obse… 13 minutes ago


