Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

41 NDRF teams on ground, nearly 5 lakh evacuated in Odisha, WB: DG SN Pradhan on Cyclone Amphan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
41 NDRF teams on ground, nearly 5 lakh evacuated in Odisha, WB: DG SN Pradhan on Cyclone Amphan

41 NDRF teams on ground, nearly 5 lakh evacuated in Odisha, WB: DG SN Pradhan on Cyclone Amphan

The Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SN Pradhan informed that the total of 41 teams have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal to combat Cyclone Amphan, and nearly 5 lakh people have been evacuated so far from both the states.

"The total numberof 41 teams are deployed in Odisha and West Bengak," said DG SN Pradhan while talking to ANI.

Menwhile, "Odisha has evacuated nearly 1.5 lakh people from Balasore and Bhadrak, In West Bengal over 3.3 lakh people has been evacuated," Pradhan further said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

37 teams deployed in Odisha, West Bengal in view of cyclone Amphan: NDRF DG

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Monday said that 37 NDRF teams...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan: Large scale damage to trees, electric poles expected, says IMD DG [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: Large scale damage to trees, electric poles expected, says IMD DG

As cyclone Amphan is expected to hit West Bengal later today, the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Cyclone Amphan on May 20 said the winds are very..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Cyclone Amphan likely to maintain intensity till May 21 morning: IMD Kolkata [Video]

Cyclone Amphan likely to maintain intensity till May 21 morning: IMD Kolkata

Deputy Director of India Meteorological Department in Kolkata, Sanjib Bandyopadhyay on May 20 said cyclone Amphan, which will hit coastal parts of West Bengal in the evening hours and then venture..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published