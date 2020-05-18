41 NDRF teams on ground, nearly 5 lakh evacuated in Odisha, WB: DG SN Pradhan on Cyclone Amphan

The Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SN Pradhan informed that the total of 41 teams have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal to combat Cyclone Amphan, and nearly 5 lakh people have been evacuated so far from both the states.

"The total numberof 41 teams are deployed in Odisha and West Bengak," said DG SN Pradhan while talking to ANI.

Menwhile, "Odisha has evacuated nearly 1.5 lakh people from Balasore and Bhadrak, In West Bengal over 3.3 lakh people has been evacuated," Pradhan further said.