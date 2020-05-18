Global  

Second Super Cyclone in Odisha after 1999: NDRF DG

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
NDRF DG, SN Pradhan on the impact of super cyclonic storm 'AMPHAN' said that after 1999, this is the second super cyclone in Odisha.

He said, "Maximum impact is expected on 20th, therefore it is an important day from the preparedness perspective." SN Pradhan said that Odisha and West Bengal will be most affected by this super cyclone.

"13 and 17 teams respectively have been deployed in Odisha and WB," he added.

