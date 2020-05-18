Global  

Cyclone Amphan: People in Odisha's coastal areas shifted to shelter homes

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, residents from coastal areas in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur were shifted to shelter homes.

They are living in a fear of what holds for them in coming days.

Adequate arrangements have been made at the shelter homes.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) Director General SN Pradhan has informed that 37 NDRF teams have been deployed in 7 districts of Odisha.

Cyclone Amphan is likely to hit the North Bay of Bengal on May 20

