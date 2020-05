Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 left from Delhi for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings later today.

PM Modi will also visit Odisha later today.

Cyclone has left 72 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal.

PM Modi is on his first visit in both states after 83 days of nationwide lockdown in view of deadly COVID-19 virus.