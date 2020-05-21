Global  

Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh clean up after devastation

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
The cyclone tore through West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha state, uprooting trees, and destroying homes and vehicles.

At least 19 million children at imminent risk due to Cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh:UNICEF

At least 19 million children in parts of Bangladesh and India are at "imminent risk" from flash...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •NPRNewsyIndian ExpressDaily CallerWorldNews


Cyclone Amphan rips through India and Bangladesh, killing dozens, leaving millions without power

More than 80 people killed as Cyclone Amphan rips through India, Bangladesh leaving a trail of death...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comThe AgeRIA Nov.euronewsSeattle TimesReuters



EEERepoter

EEE-Reporter RT @ABC: Dozens killed by deadly Cyclone Amphan in India and Bangladesh, leaving "trail of devastation." https://t.co/vb1XqhIeq1 https://t.… 11 seconds ago

parneetsandhu_

Parneet RT @ajplus: Cyclone #Amphan has killed at least 84 people in India and Bangladesh, many killed by uprooted trees or power lines. 2.4 milli… 17 seconds ago

NavinsinghIn

Naveen Singh RT @USAmbIndia: Our thoughts are with the people of Eastern India and Bangladesh as they rebuild from the impact of Cyclone Amphan. These… 17 seconds ago

vinyltonics

dakshta RT @RepAOC: My thoughts are with the people of Eastern India and Bangladesh as they weather the impacts of Cyclone Amphan. We know the timi… 21 seconds ago

03kustom

F RT @NorbertElekes: Cyclone Amphan update: - Made landfall on Wednesday - 12 dead in Bangladesh - 72 dead in India - Thousands left homeles… 44 seconds ago

jatalwalkar

Jay Talwalkar At least 84 dead as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in India and Bangladesh https://t.co/ZYiOUMtDcn 58 seconds ago

abhinav1712

The Postmodern Simp RT @saltybengali: amidst covid, bengal has faced a landfall caused by a super cyclone. about 700,000 people in bengal and odisha have lost… 1 minute ago

KTBBRadio

KTBB Radio Dozens killed by deadly Cyclone Amphan in India and Bangladesh, leaving 'trail of devastation':… https://t.co/yTHZ13DhGj 1 minute ago


NASA Captures Deadly Tropical Cyclone Amphan From Space [Video]

NASA Captures Deadly Tropical Cyclone Amphan From Space

Tropical cyclone Amphan, which made landfall near the border of eastern India and Bangladesh, had winds reaching 165 miles per hour, making it "super cyclonic" as it swirled over the Bay of Bengal.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:17Published
Falling pollution partly blamed for cyclone [Video]

Falling pollution partly blamed for cyclone

A climate scientist believes a drop in pollution due to lockdown could have exacerbated cyclone Amphan in India and Bangladesh.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:27Published