Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh clean up after devastation
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh clean up after devastation
The cyclone tore through West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha state, uprooting trees, and destroying homes and vehicles.
NASA Captures Deadly Tropical Cyclone Amphan From Space
Tropical cyclone Amphan, which made landfall near the border of eastern India and Bangladesh, had winds reaching 165 miles per hour, making it "super cyclonic" as it swirled over the Bay of Bengal.
Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:17Published
Falling pollution partly blamed for cyclone
A climate scientist believes a drop in pollution due to lockdown could have exacerbated cyclone Amphan in India and Bangladesh.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:27Published