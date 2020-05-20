Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Amphan hits India blowing tin roofs off apartment block in Kolkata

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Cyclone Amphan hits India blowing tin roofs off apartment block in Kolkata

Cyclone Amphan hits India blowing tin roofs off apartment block in Kolkata

Footage shows the tin roofs on homes being blown away as Cyclone Amphan struck India today (May 20).

Shocked residents can be heard screaming as the powerful wind and rain struck the block of homes in Kolkata, West Bengal, shortly after 6 pm local time.

Heavy rains and winds are lashing large parts of eastern India and Bangladesh as the super cyclone makes landfall.

Millions of people have been evacuated as the storm rips in from the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone, one of the worst in decades, is forecast to cause deadly storm surges.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shivafire

Deano RT @jhalifax: My heart is with Bangladesh and India this morning, as cyclone Amphan hits in the midst of the corona cyclone. Karuna, karuna… 5 minutes ago

PastorDanBCC

Dan Taylor RT @BreakingNews: Cyclone Amphan hits India and Bangladesh with winds over 100 mph, as millions are evacuated. https://t.co/svzislWe4c 5 minutes ago

adamonzon

Ada Monzón RT @CANIntl: As #CycloneAmphan hits India and Bangladesh today, bringing heavy winds and severe flooding, Rushati Das of @CANSouthAsia know… 7 minutes ago

NoAdaniOz

💧Rani Lyons 🐟🌿⛈ RT @oxfamgb: "The storm is the most powerful recorded in the Bay of Bengal, sustaining windspeeds of up to 167mph & comes at a time when lo… 7 minutes ago

CANIntl

Climate Action Network - International (CAN) As #CycloneAmphan hits India and Bangladesh today, bringing heavy winds and severe flooding, Rushati Das of… https://t.co/P5kK8H5QFW 10 minutes ago

CamiloMontanaN

Camilo Montaña Nivia Super-cyclone Amphan hits coast of India and Bangladesh https://t.co/XukzSkINgr 17 minutes ago

Sandedoremi

Sande Knight RT @NBCNews: Cyclone Amphan hits India and Bangladesh with winds over 100 mph as millions are evacuated. https://t.co/XzvbsxulTG 20 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Cyclone Amphan hits India and Bangladesh with winds over 100 mph, as millions are evacuated. https://t.co/UNWwYuWjpM 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trees shake as Cyclone Amphan smashes into India this afternoon [Video]

Trees shake as Cyclone Amphan smashes into India this afternoon

Footage shows Cyclone Amphan shaking trees as it hits Kolkata in West Bengal, India, today (May 20) at 4pm local time. Heavy rains and winds are lashing large parts of eastern India and Bangladesh..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
Super Cyclone to Make Imminent landfall on India and Bangladesh [Video]

Super Cyclone to Make Imminent landfall on India and Bangladesh

KOLKATA, INDIA — India and Bangladesh are evacuating millions before the path of Tropical Cyclone Amphan, which is expected to make imminent landfall on the evening of May 20. Amphan is the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:27Published