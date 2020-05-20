Cyclone Amphan hits India blowing tin roofs off apartment block in Kolkata

Footage shows the tin roofs on homes being blown away as Cyclone Amphan struck India today (May 20).

Shocked residents can be heard screaming as the powerful wind and rain struck the block of homes in Kolkata, West Bengal, shortly after 6 pm local time.

Heavy rains and winds are lashing large parts of eastern India and Bangladesh as the super cyclone makes landfall.

Millions of people have been evacuated as the storm rips in from the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone, one of the worst in decades, is forecast to cause deadly storm surges.