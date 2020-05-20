Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruby Rose Is Leaving 'Batwoman' After One Season

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Ruby Rose Is Leaving 'Batwoman' After One Season

Ruby Rose Is Leaving 'Batwoman' After One Season

Ruby Rose has announced she will be leaving her groundbreaking role on “Batwoman”.

According to HuffPost, Rose has made the surprising decision after just one season.

Rose said; "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved".

She hasn't indicated why she is leaving the CW show.

Some have suggested the parting was mutual and is not related to a stunt injury she recently suffered.

Rose made history with role as the first LGBTQ title-role superhero on a live-action TV series.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ruby Rose quits her history-making role as Batwoman after just one season leading the queer superhero series

Ruby Rose has quit Batwoman, stunning fans by announcing her departure from the queer superhero...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldIndian ExpressE! Online


Batwoman to be recast as Ruby Rose quits role after one season

'This was not a decision I made lightly' said the actor
Independent - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after one season [Video]

Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after one season

Ruby Rose won't be back as TV's ground-breaking Batwoman, as the Australian star has quit the series after one season.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published
Ruby Rose quits Batwoman [Video]

Ruby Rose quits Batwoman

Ruby Rose has quit 'Batwoman' after just one season, as Warner Brothers and The CW confirm they will recast her titular role.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:15Published