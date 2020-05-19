Tropical Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in India as millions hunker down

The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has the latest on Tropical Cyclone Amphan.
Millions have been evacuated as the storm has caused extensive damage.
See footage as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall forcing millions to evacuate
Super cyclone Amphan rips through slums on India's east coastFootage shows the devastation of a shanty town as super cyclone Amphan hits Talasari beach in Odisha, east India, today (May 20).
Heavy rains and winds are lashing large parts of eastern India and..
Powerful Cyclone Slams Into IndiaA powerful cyclone slammed into eastern India on Wednesday.
The damaging storm brought heavy rain, wind and waves to the area in devastating force.
Millions of people were evacuated from the area..