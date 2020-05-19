Global  

Tropical Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in India as millions hunker down

The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has the latest on Tropical Cyclone Amphan.

Millions have been evacuated as the storm has caused extensive damage.

Cyclone Amphan: Evacuation and shelter efforts in Bangladesh, India slowed by coronavirus

Social distancing measures have hampered efforts to keep millions of people safe as the "super...
Deutsche Welle - Published

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

NEW DELHI (AP) — A strong cyclone was moving toward India and Bangladesh on Tuesday as authorities...
Seattle Times - Published


NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS See footage as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall forcing millions to evacuate Tropical Cyclone Amphan made landfall cl… https://t.co/2GZqi1jHJN 6 minutes ago

Sajal_Blr

Sajal Sharma RT @firstpost: A study conducted on the occurrence of tropical cyclones has confirmed that with rising temperature of oceans, more events s… 8 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost A study conducted on the occurrence of tropical cyclones has confirmed that with rising temperature of oceans, more… https://t.co/cXPnijRNWL 9 minutes ago

DemiLovatoTH

Demetria Devonne @null See footage as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall Tropical Cyclone Amphan made landfa https://t.co/Z4ovbd7Y0R 53 minutes ago

Srm1n

Şermin Kızık @null See footage as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall Tropical Cyclone Amphan made landfa https://t.co/oeZj19QeTk 53 minutes ago

EngineeringFai4

Engineering Failures RT @MattNBCBoston: While New England enjoys quiet weather, this is the scene playing out in Odisha, India - a building collapse as Tropical… 3 hours ago

MattNBCBoston

Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN While New England enjoys quiet weather, this is the scene playing out in Odisha, India - a building collapse as Tro… https://t.co/GTDwKbTDtg 5 hours ago

CherrymediaC

CherryMedia CCTV BREAKING📣: Cyclone Amphan approaches Odisha coast — States likely to be hit after it makes a landfall Cyclone • Tr… https://t.co/PmxaTPe1Gp 1 day ago


Super cyclone Amphan rips through slums on India's east coast [Video]

Super cyclone Amphan rips through slums on India's east coast

Footage shows the devastation of a shanty town as super cyclone Amphan hits Talasari beach in Odisha, east India, today (May 20). Heavy rains and winds are lashing large parts of eastern India and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:17Published
Powerful Cyclone Slams Into India [Video]

Powerful Cyclone Slams Into India

A powerful cyclone slammed into eastern India on Wednesday. The damaging storm brought heavy rain, wind and waves to the area in devastating force. Millions of people were evacuated from the area..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published