Tropical Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in India as millions hunker down Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:12s - Published 48 minutes ago Tropical Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in India as millions hunker down The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has the latest on Tropical Cyclone Amphan. Millions have been evacuated as the storm has caused extensive damage. 0

Recent related news from verified sources Cyclone Amphan: Evacuation and shelter efforts in Bangladesh, India slowed by coronavirus Social distancing measures have hampered efforts to keep millions of people safe as the "super...

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic NEW DELHI (AP) — A strong cyclone was moving toward India and Bangladesh on Tuesday as authorities...

