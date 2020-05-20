Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Super Cyclone to Make Imminent landfall on India and Bangladesh

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Super Cyclone to Make Imminent landfall on India and Bangladesh

Super Cyclone to Make Imminent landfall on India and Bangladesh

KOLKATA, INDIA — India and Bangladesh are evacuating millions before the path of Tropical Cyclone Amphan, which is expected to make imminent landfall on the evening of May 20.

Amphan is the second-ever super cyclone on record to hit the Bay of Bengal.

The powerful storm was sustaining an airspeed of 172 km per hour at the time of report.

Citing India's weather department, the BBC reports the storm will bring a 3 to 5-meter surge, and the authorities have called on fishing boats to stay ashore.

The U.S. Pacific Center says up to 33.6 million people in India and 5.3 million people in Bangladesh are exposed to the storm, with capital exposures of up to $273.9 billion.

The cyclone will likely fall on the India-Bangladesh border and the projected path will bring the storm near the Indian city of Kolkata.

More than 14 million people reside in this densely populated urban center.

Thumbnail credit: FLICKR / VINOTH CHANDAR

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Huge cyclone slams into India's coast, and it's already a killer

Even before Cyclone Amphan made landfall in neighboring India, Bangladesh blamed a death on the storm...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Cyclone Amphan: 'Most-powerful' storm makes landfall in India

Cyclone Amphan has made landfall in India near the border with Bangladesh, officials said, bringing...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tdh_uk

Terre des hommes UK RT @tdh_ch: #CycloneAmphan could also bring heavy rains to the world's largest refugee camp in #CoxsBazar. The first known Covid-19 cases w… 22 hours ago

tdh_ch

Terre des hommes #CycloneAmphan could also bring heavy rains to the world's largest refugee camp in #CoxsBazar. The first known Covi… https://t.co/yZiTyTfKxo 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

India, Bangladesh brace as super cyclone is poised for landfall [Video]

India, Bangladesh brace as super cyclone is poised for landfall

India and Bangladesh are evacuating millions before the path of Tropical Cyclone Amphan.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:07Published
Super cyclone Amphan brings huge waves to India's east coast [Video]

Super cyclone Amphan brings huge waves to India's east coast

Heavy rain and huge waves are seen at the coastal town of Digha in West Bengal on Wednesday (May 20) as super cyclone Amphan advanced towards India's east coast.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:11Published