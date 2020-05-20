Global  

All you need to know from the May 20 coronavirus briefing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published
NHS England’s national medical director Stephen Powis warned people against using commercially available antibody tests, while Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden discussed plans to help sporting events such as the Premier League return to action.

