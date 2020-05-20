All you need to know from the May 20 coronavirus briefing

NHS England’s national medical director Stephen Powis warned people against using commercially available antibody tests, while Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden discussed plans to help sporting events such as the Premier League return to action.
gTwillikers 🧡 RT @KaylaAndersonTV: If you live in Tennessee and don't know the Vols new head coach, @CoachDuggs, let me introduce you!
He's a pretty ent… 10 seconds ago
Cecil Choate RT @amtvmedia: All you need to know is that we have negative interest rates in America. Which means they’re going to steal from your bank a… 10 seconds ago
ThankfulTurtle 🐢 Wisdom Justice Love RT @BillR: There is a United States Senator who DEMANDED that the Ukrainian government get rid of Viktor Shokin. We need answers from him o… 18 seconds ago
Asiwaju! @TheVixenPixie Don’t know what you need from Ebaeno but https://t.co/uoMrhmwNH3 may help you get your items @Merch_List 22 seconds ago
L. Ron Jenkins @DavidOrizue @Ritvik23 @HeatNationCom @TheNBACentral Even tho I'm from LA, I know when NYC is at it's best, we all… https://t.co/S8vuLC8pP4 23 seconds ago
Jamie Knox RT @VirginMoney: As the lockdown loosens, the housing market is open for business again. But what will be the key changes buyers and seller… 34 seconds ago
A Knife In Afrikaans. @Duba_Lifestyle Okay with you mabane I honestly had work to do, so I needed to get off that App and get to it. Wait… https://t.co/dxRM0qs6yH 41 seconds ago
J @CWar12 @RexChapman You don’t need to know anything about him. He graduated. He did it. He tried and succeeded. Fro… https://t.co/Qp0XMDh5AQ 41 seconds ago
Gov. Phil Murphy Announces Walmart Will Offer Self-Administered COVID-19 Tests At 7 New Jersey Stores As Cases Top 150,000New Jersey officials give daily coronavirus briefing.
Watch Live: Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing