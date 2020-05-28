All you need to know from the May 30 coronavirus briefing Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published 16 minutes ago All you need to know from the May 30 coronavirus briefing Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced the return of live UK sport as further lockdown measures ease from June 1. 0

