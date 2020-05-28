All you need to know from the May 30 coronavirus briefing
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced the return of live UK sport as further lockdown measures ease from June 1.
Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHOTrump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO In a press conference, Trump said the World Health Organization (WHO) has not made reform changes requested by the U.S. President Donald Trump, via press..